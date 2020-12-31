NFL Week 17: The Cowboys Year that Could Have Been

It could have been a great year for the Dallas Cowboys. Not a Super Bowl year but a great year nonetheless.

The 2020 NFL season kicked off with such big hopes for the Dallas Cowboys. I had big hopes for sure. I didn't think they would get to the Super Bowl, I predicted the Cowboys winning the NFC East with a 10-6 record. Yeah, none of that happened. Dak Prescott went down with a blown up ankle, the defense struggled heavily learning a new scheme, some players were being an unnecessary distraction, it was a hard transition under a new coach.

Granted, things have improved that last three games or so. I will take that as a good sign going into next season. I still think Mike Nolan is the wrong choice to lead the defense, though. But I'm not Jerry Jones so there's nothing I can do. I do appreciate that Jones has moved out of the spotlight this season. That will certainly improve things in the future.

As for the future, Dak will get his big money contract, he deserves it. I hope the right choices can be made defensively and that unit greatly improves next season. It could be an awesome defense. The offense is fine and will continue to be fine. Here's to the 2021 season. Go Cowboys!

Here are my Week 17 picks:

Sunday, January 3

Dolphins at Bills - Dolphins

Ravens at Bengals - Ravens

Steelers at Browns - Browns

Vikings at Lions - Lions

Jets at Patriots - Patriots

Cowboys at Giants - Cowboys

Falcons at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Packers at Bears - Bears

Raiders at Broncos - Raiders

Jaguars at Colts - Colts

Chargers at Chiefs - Chargers

Cardinals at Rams - Cardinals

Seahawks at 49ers - 49ers

Saints at Panthers - Saints

Titans at Texans - Titans

Washington at Eagles - Washington

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.