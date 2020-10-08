NFL Week 5 is My Week of Upsets
Week 5 of the NFL season will have several upsets. One from a rejuvenated team, one from a team starting over and one from a team that's just due.
Week 5 kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Chicago Bears. The Bears has seen a renaissance of sorts since Nick Foles became their starting quarterback. I see Foles leading the Bears over the Buccaneers in a close one, 30-27.
The Houston Texans have had a dismal start to the season which resulted in the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. The Texans are at home this week against division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. I believe the Texans will pull out the win under interim coach Romeo Crennel, 28-21.
The Atlanta Falcons. Oh boy, the Atlanta Falcons. They have not been able to recover from their Super Bowl LI debacle. Since that game, the Falcons have had a record of 19-18. They are 0-4 so far this season. The Falcons will get their first win of the season against division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 35-24.
Here are the rest of my Week 5 picks:
Thursday, October 8
- Buccaneers at Bears - Bears
Sunday, October 11
- Panthers at Falcons - Falcons
- Bills at Titans - Bills
- Raiders at Chiefs - Chiefs
- Cardinals at Jets - Cardinals
- Eagles at Steelers - Steelers
- Rams at Washington - Rams
- Bengals at Ravens - Ravens
- Jaguars at Texans - Texans
- Dolphins at 49ers - 49ers
- Colts at Browns - Colts
- Giants at Cowboys - Cowboys
- Broncos at Patriots - Patriots
- Vikings at Seahawks - Seahawks
Monday, October 12
- Chargers at Saints - Saints
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.