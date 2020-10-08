NFL Week 5 is My Week of Upsets

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Week 5 of the NFL season will have several upsets. One from a rejuvenated team, one from a team starting over and one from a team that's just due.

Week 5 kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Chicago Bears. The Bears has seen a renaissance of sorts since Nick Foles became their starting quarterback. I see Foles leading the Bears over the Buccaneers in a close one, 30-27.

The Houston Texans have had a dismal start to the season which resulted in the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. The Texans are at home this week against division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. I believe the Texans will pull out the win under interim coach Romeo Crennel, 28-21.

The Atlanta Falcons. Oh boy, the Atlanta Falcons. They have not been able to recover from their Super Bowl LI debacle. Since that game, the Falcons have had a record of 19-18. They are 0-4 so far this season. The Falcons will get their first win of the season against division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 35-24.

Here are the rest of my Week 5 picks:

Thursday, October 8

  • Buccaneers at Bears - Bears

Sunday, October 11

  • Panthers at Falcons - Falcons
  • Bills at Titans - Bills
  • Raiders at Chiefs - Chiefs
  • Cardinals at Jets - Cardinals
  • Eagles at Steelers - Steelers
  • Rams at Washington - Rams
  • Bengals at Ravens - Ravens
  • Jaguars at Texans - Texans
  • Dolphins at 49ers - 49ers
  • Colts at Browns - Colts
  • Giants at Cowboys - Cowboys
  • Broncos at Patriots - Patriots
  • Vikings at Seahawks - Seahawks

Monday, October 12

  • Chargers at Saints - Saints

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

