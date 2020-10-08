NFL Week 5 is My Week of Upsets

Week 5 of the NFL season will have several upsets. One from a rejuvenated team, one from a team starting over and one from a team that's just due.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Week 5 kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Chicago Bears. The Bears has seen a renaissance of sorts since Nick Foles became their starting quarterback. I see Foles leading the Bears over the Buccaneers in a close one, 30-27.

The Houston Texans have had a dismal start to the season which resulted in the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. The Texans are at home this week against division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. I believe the Texans will pull out the win under interim coach Romeo Crennel, 28-21.

The Atlanta Falcons. Oh boy, the Atlanta Falcons. They have not been able to recover from their Super Bowl LI debacle. Since that game, the Falcons have had a record of 19-18. They are 0-4 so far this season. The Falcons will get their first win of the season against division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 35-24.

Here are the rest of my Week 5 picks:

Thursday, October 8

Buccaneers at Bears - Bears

Sunday, October 11

Panthers at Falcons - Falcons

Bills at Titans - Bills

Raiders at Chiefs - Chiefs

Cardinals at Jets - Cardinals

Eagles at Steelers - Steelers

Rams at Washington - Rams

Bengals at Ravens - Ravens

Jaguars at Texans - Texans

Dolphins at 49ers - 49ers

Colts at Browns - Colts

Giants at Cowboys - Cowboys

Broncos at Patriots - Patriots

Vikings at Seahawks - Seahawks

Monday, October 12

Chargers at Saints - Saints

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.