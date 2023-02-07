Why are no fans going to be allowed to attend the Tyler, Texas basketball game between the Tyler High School Lions and Texarkana's Texas High?

A post shared on the Tyler ISD Athletics Facebook page announced that no fans would be allowed to be in attendance, at least in person, at tonight's 7 p.m. basketball game between Texas High in Texarkana, Texas, and the Tyler High School Lions.

So what's going on?

Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest made the call about no spectators at tonight's game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Lion's Den on the Tyler High School Campus.

However, the post did say that the 9th-grade basketball team, the JV basketball team, and the media would be allowed to attend the varsity-level game. CBS 19 reported that "both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this was the best decision" according to Tyler ISD Chief Communications Office, Jennifer Hines.

While it wasn't clarified in the Tyler ISD Facebook post, there is speculation that this decision is in response to a brawl that broke out between these two teams earlier in the season. If that is the case, here's a video shared by CBS 19 regarding an earlier incident. Again, there was no correlation between the two games mentioned in the TISD Facebook post.

How can friends and family watch tonight's game between the Tyler High Lions and Texarkana's Texas High School?

The post did say that if anyone would like to watch the game, it will be live-streamed on the Tyler ISD YouTube Channel, which you can access here.

