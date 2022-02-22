Official: Tyler, TX Police Say the Crash on Old Jacksonville Wasn't Fatal

I was driving home about an hour ago when I noticed police lights ahead of me on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas. But not just a few. To be honest, I was truly concerned that someone may have been seriously injured or worse.

Though I'm just speculating, it appeared the drivers all around me looked concerned, as well. Most looked to U-Turn or turn off into the nearby Wal-Mart parking lot in an effort to avoid the stopped traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Police confirmed that although one driver was injured, the injuries aren't life-threatening. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to UT Health Center by ambulance.

A four-door sedan with two passengers had turned out of a private driveway which then caused the collision with a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed going south on Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler Police told KLTV.

The wreck took place at Old Jacksonville Highway and Steele Way.

"At the time of the crash, Tyler police closed both northbound and southbound traffic on Old Jacksonville Hwy. Traffic was reduced to one lane of travel between Rice Road and Grande Boulevard for approximately two hours," KLTV reports.

Though it is clearing out, Tyler Police do advise that traffic may move a bit more slowly for a few hours or so.

However, thankfully all lanes are now open on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.

