Officials Release New Timeline, Photos In Disappearance Of Jason Landry

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says that although there haven't been many updates in recent weeks, Texas State University student Jason Landry is still missing.

The 21-year-old was last seen December 13 when he left his apartment and began driving home to Missouri City, right outside of Houston, to spend the holidays with his family.

Investigators have now released the timeline of events they believe to have happened leading up to Jason's disappearance:

Jason leaves his San Marcos, TX apartment around 10:55 p.m. At 11:24 p.m. Jason enters the City of Luling and stops using his Waze app to begin using his SnapChat app on his cell phone. Jason's Nissan Altima was found at 12:31 a.m. on December 14 on a rural road in Caldwell County

Investigators are focusing on the 67 minutes between Jason's last cell phone ping and his car being found. According to the case details, Jason’s phone had cell signal and was powered on, but investigators are still trying to determine why it doesn’t appear to have been used since he began using the SnapChat app.

Here's the condition Jason's car was found in:

Jason's car was found with its lights on with the keys in the ignition, and the front passenger side door locked. Investigators say that the damage to his car was found to have been over correcting on the gravel road, and spinning off the roadway. The rear driver’s side corner made initial contact with a tree on the east side of the roadway, propelling the front driver’s side into another tree and barbed wire fence. There is no evidence that any other vehicle or outside force was involved in the collision.

Approximately 900 feet from the collision scene, Jason’s father found articles of his sons clothing (shirt, shorts, socks, underwear, slide sandals and a wristwatch) in the roadway. These were sent off for testing, where investigators discovered a small blood smear. They don't believe the blood smear to be indicative of a serious bodily injury. Investigators say that it is possible that an injury causing the blood spot occurred as Jason was exiting the vehicle and came into contact with the barbed wire fence or foliage.

Just north of where his clothes were found, investigators also found Jason's backpack, a ball cap, a plastic bag of personal toiletries, and a tumbler with his deceased beta fish in it.

Jason’s backpack contained his wallet, a usable amount of marijuana, a laptop computer, gaming equipment, and a few personal effects.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says that any report stating that the backpack was “filled” with narcotics, is inaccurate.

Officials say that there does remains a possibility that the marijuana was combined with an unknown hallucinogenic substance, and that those findings are pending. It is believed that the clothing discovered in the roadway was the clothing Jason was wearing prior to the collision occurring, but there is no indication that the clothing was removed under duress or threat.

Jason’s vehicle has been processed for DNA and any blood evidence with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. There was no evidence of blood inside the vehicle.

In more details in case now made public, investigators say that there is no evidence that Jason was traveling to meet with or had communicated intent to meet with anyone in or around Luling. They also say that Jason’s father, mother, family members, and his ex-girlfriend (who resides out of state) have been extremely helpful and fully cooperative in the investigation.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is encouraged to contact any of the following investigators:

Detective Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 512-398-6777 Ext. 4516 or by email: Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us

Investigator Abel Pena, with PM Investigations by phone: (210) 954-1476 or by email: pminvestigations9221@gmail.com

Investigator Tuleta Copeland, with Leverage Investigations at Justice@LeverageInvestigations.com