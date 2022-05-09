Oh Yes, I’ve Found My New BBQ Obsession in Tyler, Texas

Y'all, I found my new obsession when it comes to BBQ in Tyler, Texas.

Yes, we have so many awesome spots to get the Q around here. We are a fortunate bunch of folks, indeed. At the same time I can readily confirm I've found a new one to add to my list of favorites.

Though I often just spend lunch at my office (don't @ me, I know that's not ideal,) today, I needed to get out and clear my head for lunch. I have my standard go-to's when it comes to eating out. But I wanted to try something new. I'd been hearing about this Local BBQ Place over on Old Bullard Road next to Smallcakes Cupcakery (where I needed to pick something up), and I'd heard they only serve locally-sourced meat so I thought I'd seize the moment and pop in.

Such a nice, super clean restaurant with a super cool modern farmhouse type of vibe. As soon as I walked in, the two young ladies at the counter smiled big and offered a warm welcome.

They kindly took a moment to explain the menu to me, which is vast but not overwhelming. They shared some of their favorite dishes with me that I will be definitely be back to try. However, but

I noticed something on the menu called Local Tator Tots. Since I am utterly potato-obsessed, I asked for a few more details.

These little bits of heaven are tator tots stuffed with bacon, cheese, and chives and they are everything you hope they might be. They come served with either ranch or queso. Honestly, either would be amazing but I opted for the queso cuz DUH.

OH. MY. GOSH. Honestly, I feel certain I could've eaten three orders. They are so amazing and their queso is off the chain yummy. I can't recommend them enough. And YES, the chopped brisket sandwich was amazing. The sauce? Perfection.

I'll definitely be back to try their other options.

In addition to all of the delightful things you'd expect, they also offer a Great Potato and their signature Rose City Nachos which are a "tower of tortilla chips + pulled pork or brisket, pico de gallo, queso, roasted corn, jalapeños," according to their menu.

THAT's definitely what I'll be trying next. (Plus another order of those Local Tator Tots. Seriously, they're ridiculously good.)

Have you been?

Where's your go-to BBQ spot in Tyler, Texas?

Here are some other options to consider if you're not sure but you know you want ribs:

The Best Barbecue Ribs Around Tyler Can Be Found Here: Locals in East Texas speak up about the best place to get ribs.

The Gas Station From 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Is Now a Killer BBQ Joint A gas station featured in the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has found new life as a BBQ spot/horror merch store. The Gas Station, located at 1073 TX-304 in Bastrop, Texas, is a must-visit spot for horror movie aficionados.