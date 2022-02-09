Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.

And for me, this is one of those places: Devils River State Natural Area not terribly far from Del Rio, Texas.

This remote mountainous park is filled with beauty. It boasts a gorgeous river, canyons, and miles of mountain and bike trails. It's located about 90 minutes north of Del Rio and almost four hours west of San Antonio.

And one more thing about that gorgeous river? Turns out it is one of the most pristine, crystal-clear, spring-fed rivers you can find here in Texas.

According to the info provided, this is a great place for the entire family, too. That includes our furry friends.

If you're into exploring the natural beauty of Texas by foot, bike, kayak, or otherwise, you oughta check this place out.

And I also discovered something I'd never known even existed. Devils River State Natural Area is designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. (Sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, quite frankly.) A Dark Sky Sanctuary means that if you really want to feel like you and Mother Nature are one, this is one of those perfect places to do just that.

Whether you want to camp out with the family, bike or hike the trails, or swim and/or fish in the aforementioned stunningly lovely river, these are all options for you.

One of the natural attractions that has piqued my interest the most? The GORGEOUS waterfall nestled within this glorious wilderness.

Dolan Falls offers those willing to trek into the wilderness a 15-foot cascade that "tumbles down moss-covered rocks into the water below, and it's truly a sight to see," according to Onlyinyourstate.com. They also shared synoptic instructions on how to get there:

First, you'll have to embark on the one-mile hike from the parking lot to the river. Then, it's another half-mile paddle downstream to the river, and the current is often fast-flowing and treacherous.

Ooooh ok, so that sounds a bit dangerous. But for those who are experienced paddlers/hikers/explorers, it sounds like it is definitely worth the effort.

Here's a quick look at some of the incredible beauty awaiting would-be explorers:

