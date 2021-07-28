One of the Most Surprising Places to Get Amazing Pizza in Tyler?

One more thing we do GREAT in East Texas? FOOD.

Seriously. I've been fortunate enough to enjoy food from all over this great country of ours. But honestly, some of the very best food I've enjoyed is here in East Texas. And that includes pizza.

In fact, my colleague recently wrote about some of the best spots to enjoy pizza in East Texas. You can cross-reference that here.

Granted, I've never had pizza in Jersey or New York or Chicago. But I know what I like--and especially love--when it comes to food. And frankly some of my favorite pizza in Tyler is from Fresh by Brookshire's on Old Jacksonville in Tyler.

No, this isn't an advertorial. It's just my honest opinion.

I'm mean, just look at this?

The "Il Classico" Photo: Tara Holley

Fresh has named their pizza, Pizza di Napoli. I'm not sure why they chose that name, but it's unlike any other pizza I've had in East Texas thus far. The crust is deliciously thin (which I love), and it's baked in a their brick oven right in the store.

One of my favorite things to do is to walk in, place my order, then finish my shopping. Usually right about the time I'm finished, the beeper they've given me starts buzzing to let me know my order is ready. Perfect.

My favorite one is the very simple and totally delicious Margherita Pizza--mozzarella (of course), their signature "stick-blended San Marzano" sauce, fresh dough, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil (the most heavenly herb of all-time.)

Margherita Pizza Photo: Tara Holley

Six others types of pizzas are on offer, including one made with a basil pesto cream sauce, artichokes, kalamata olives, mushrooms... it's AMAZING. And unlike most of the pizza you've tried. It's called "The Sophia."

But they've all the classic faves you love, too.

And on Tuesdays, they offer a "buy one, get one half price" deal for which it is worth taking a break from Taco Tuesdays for.

Highly recommend.

Other places to get GREAT pizza in Tyler?

Locals Shoutout the BEST Pizza around Tyler Pizza is much more than crust and toppings. Here are some of the best places to get pizza around Tyler.

16 Delicious Breakfast Recommendations In and Around Longview If you find yourself in Longview looking for a fantastic breakfast location listen to the locals and visit one of these locations.

A Delicious Look Back at the Big Tex Choice Award Finalists & Winners of 2019 I hope we see the return of some of these delectable deep-fried culinary creations that won the hearts and taste buds of the 2019 judges.