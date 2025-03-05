(Houston, Texas) - Flying is not an easy form of travel for many in East Texas. I, for one, love flying. I actually am disappointed when my seat is not next to the window because I can't look out. I like to watch the takeoff, watch the sky during the flight and watch as we land at the airport.

Anxiety before and during a flight is a real thing for some people. I've been on some flights that hit some bad patches of turbulence. That's not fun for anyone. For others, it's just a general fear of the unknown as someone else is controlling the airplane.

Passenger Bares it All in Unruly Display at Houston Airport

A flight was leaving Houston for Phoenix on Monday when a female passenger got up from her seat, undressed from head to toe and demanded to be let off of the plane (KHOU). The plane barely made it out of its gate before having to return to get the woman off of the plane.

Passengers said that the woman walked up and down the aisle while demanding to be let off of the flight. She even began banging on the cockpit door. While passengers were worried about the situation, by all accounts, everyone let the situation play out without any further incident.



Naked Woman Removed From Houston Airplane

Once the airplane returned to the gate, a Southwest gate attendant wrapped the woman in a blanket and got her off the plane. Police were called but no charges were filed against the woman. She was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The FAA says that we, the passenger, should not get involved if another passenger becomes unruly on a flight. Let the crew deal with the situation. They have been trained to respond in these instances. Instances of unruly passengers has been on the decline since reports peaked in 2021.

faa.gov faa.gov loading...

Punishment for Being an Unruly Passenger

Punishment will obviously vary depending on the incident. It can be as light as a fine, being no longer allowed to fly or criminal charges could be filed. Same goes if you get involved with an unruly passenger.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The 10 Deadliest and Most Destructive Tornadoes to Hit Texas

READ MORE: Facebook's Plan to Delete Video Memories From Texas Users

These are the 6 Deadliest Animals in Texas and How to Avoid Them Texas is beautiful. However, there are some dangers that could disturb the viewing of that beauty. Gallery Credit: Getty Images