Patrick Looked Good Today, but with a Catch

There's one thing that puts a smile on everyone's face during the Big D and Bubba show, picking on Patrick. For instance, this morning, Big D was wanting to have walk in music for each member of the show. Patrick's music was cartoony tuba music. As a high school tuba player, I approve. This particular Patrick picking on, though, is probably the best one yet.

We get up, we're getting ready. The vibe is great for today, hair looking great. Feeling great, right? You get to work and you're killing it. About 10 a.m., you have to go to the bathroom. You look in the mirror and you see it.

A large gasp leaves your dropped jaw. You put your shirt on backwards. It's somewhat embarrassing, but something to give you a small laugh. You wonder about your co-workers, however, because they didn't tell you. Even worse, your wife didn't even tell you before leaving the house.

It's happened to all of us at least once or twice. When I'm getting ready in the morning, I may not turn on all the lights I need because I can see okay. There has been a moment or two that I've picked the mismatched socks. I don't think I have ever put my shirt on backwards. But then, I wear a lot of graphic t-shirts so it would be easy to know those were backwards.

This is something Patrick can look back on, laugh, then plot some payback for those who didn't warn him about it.