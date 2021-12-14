East Texas is pretty much Dallas Cowboys nation. However, a certain player from Whitehouse has fans wearing not only the silver and blue on Sundays but also red and gold. That would be the starting quarterback from the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. He has gone from the fields of East Texas through the Big 12 Conference and became a Super Bowl champion.

Kansas City is proud to have Patrick Mahomes and we in East Texas are proud of Patrick Mahomes. That's why this hype video for Patrick by the Chiefs certainly resonates with both parts of the country.

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the tenth overall pick in the NFL draft in 2017. He sat behind then quarterback, Alex Smith, for his rookie season getting his first start in the last game of the 2017-2018 season. Alex moved on and Patrick became the starting quarterback for the Chiefs the following season.

That year, Patrick lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game and went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Chiefs would lose that game but everyone saw the potential that Patrick Mahomes had.

Then came the 2019-2020 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes began his second year as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. He led his team that season going 319 for 484 for 4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. The Chiefs made it to their first Super Bowl in 50 years against in the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs won 31-20.

Mahomes lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl the following season. In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in their home stadium and lead by their new quarterback, Tom Brady. The Bucs defense smothered Mahomes and their high powered offense and went on to beat the Chiefs, 31-9.

The Chiefs retooled some things on offense to begin the 2021-2022 season. It did not start out the way they had hoped. Both the offense and defense struggled through the first part of the season but have since tightened up and look like an unstoppable force over the last six games, including a win of the Dallas Cowboys, Patrick's favorite team growing up. Currently, the Chiefs are leading the AFC West and looked primed for a big playoff run.

