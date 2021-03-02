PB Lovers, Behold: Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups

I am obsessed with all things peanut butter.

Always have been for as long as I can remember. It began with the peanut butter sandwiches most of us had as kiddos. But then the obsession grew and hit a fever point the first time I ever tried Reese's Pieces and than escalated further when someone gave me a bite of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

And I've never gotten over it.

Chocolate and peanut butter are magical combination and whoever first decided to put them together needs to be immortalized in sculpture and their descendants given monthly payments from us all out of respect and gratitude. ...OK, maybe that's taking it one step too far, but still.

I will say, as much as I love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, I'm one of those who like to eat the chocolate first, nibbling around the cup, until I finally left with the last blissful final bite of peanut butter. YUM. And I'm not the only one.

There are many just like me, and maybe you, that have such a fierce love for the Reese's Peanut Butter, that Hershey decided to create something just for us:

AND NOW, for the first time in Hershey's 90-year history of deliciousness...Behold, the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. (Excuse me, I just need a moment to process the joy.)

Photo source: Hershey's Co.

Yep, that's right--no chocolate. In lieu of the chocolate, these have a peanut-butter flavored candy shell deliciously encasing the peanut butter within.

They'll only be here for a limited time so you may wanna stock up. And hey fellow peanut butter lovers, we hear they have even more peanut butter-centric treats on the way. You may want to connect with them here.