Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times.

Do you recognize either of these two people?

Photo source: Tyler PD Facebook page Photo source: Tyler PD Facebook page loading...

Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of engaging in a kind of "tag team" endeavor to steal from the Walmart on Troup Highway in Tyler, Texas.

And what was it they were after?

Apparently, they were starting a high-protein diet (joking) because they were all about swiping meat from the Tyler, TX Walmart location. I guess after the sixth time, the folks monitoring the security cameras were beginning to see a pattern.

Here's a look at a few of the other images captured by the security cameras at the Walmart location on Troup Hwy in Tyler.

Photo source: Tyler PD Facebook page Photo source: Tyler PD Facebook page loading...

If you have any information regarding these alleged thieving activities or recognize the two people in the photo, Tyler Police ask that you "contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833."

Get our free mobile app

I remain stunned that people don't realize that in 2022, there's always a HIGH probability you're being videoed. One would hope that would deter them from committing the crime, to begin with. Unfortunately, as is evident by the numbers of thefts we see each and every day, that is NOT the case.

Do reach out if you can help. And it's important for all of us to remember that as always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Top Recommend Restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas Locals were discussing the best food options in Jacksonville, Texas and these are the restaurants that were recommended.

Dogs Available at Jacksonville Animal Shelter If you're looking for a new dog here is what is currently up for adoption at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter