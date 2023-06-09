Think You Can Pass this Practice Texas Driver’s License Test Right Now?

So, what do you think? If you had to go the DMV in Dallas, TX, today and take a driving test would you be able to pass it?

I mean, for a lot of us it's been a very long time since we took Driver's Education... although some of us do have the benefit of a few refresher courses along the way thanks to these damn heavy feet of ours.

It's safe to say that most of us think we would pass, right? It's been shown time and time again that Americans all think we're excellent drivers, and we are. We're all handsome too. But how about you put your money where your mouth is, you keyboard warrior, and take a practice test?

Keep scrolling for a practice Texas driver's license test

This practice test is legit, it's put out by the state of Texas. "The same structure and scoring system as in a real DMV Written Test plus similar content based on the latest official Texas Drivers Handbook. There are 40 multiple-choice questions that you’ll answer by clicking one of the four options offered. Choose the one that is closest to the truth to the best of your knowledge. If your knowledge doesn’t help, try to guess."

Does the bar to pass seems low to anyone else? Here in Texas the written test consists of 30 questions and you only need to answer 21 questions correctly to pass. That's a 70%, that's fine in Algebra that you'll never use again, but why are we filling up our Texas roads with "C-" folks, amirite?

There's a practice test below courtesy of Driving Tests Org., see how you do. You can check out their website for more practice and tips.

