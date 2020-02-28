When Randy Rogers stopped by our show last year he told us to expect new Wade and Randy music before 2020. Well, that obviously didn't pan out -- but it's February 2020, we've got our ears on a new song from the guys, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Today, we got an official release date for their next duet project, Hold My Beer – Vol. 2, and we got our first track from the record as well, “Rodeo Clown.”

“Unlike our first record, which kind of happened out of nowhere, this album was really planned,” explains Bowen. “We made a conscious effort to write for this specific project and also focused on bringing the best outside songs to the table. It was really important for us to be as mindful and purposeful as possible when it came to choosing the songs that made the cut for this volume.” “Every single song on the album comes from the heart,” Rogers continues. “Some will make you laugh. Others will make you cry… But when it’s all said and done, we just hope the music speaks for itself and reflects the amount of time and love that went into each of these songs, from the melodies to the lyrics. We couldn’t be prouder of this album.”

The album is available for preorder today (Feb 28), the 10-track project is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed collaborative debut, HOLD MY BEER, VOL. 1 (2015).