Wherever one stands politically, there's no denying that Texas now has one of the very strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some are very happy and grateful that this has come to pass. Others--concerned and even frightened.

Over three weeks ago, the 6-week "Heartbeat Act" became law in Texas after the Supreme Court opted not to answer the appeal from abortion rights advocates. The new law also added what some find just as disturbing--giving people the right to sue anyone involved in the seeking of an abortion and those who aid them after 6-weeks.

Even some of those in favor of this new law have some concerns over the lack of exemptions from this law in the case of rape or incest.

And now, two weeks after Governor Abbott answered these concerns by saying Texas would "eliminate all rapists," one Republican Representative has proposed adding exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

This past summer, Rep. Lyle Larson from San Antonio voted for the almost complete abortion ban in the Lone Star State. Since then, the Texas Tribune reports "he has heard from Democrats, independents and 'pro-life, Republican women' about one aspect: the lack of exceptions for victims of rape or incest."

And now, Rep. Larson "filed legislation to change that." (Texas Tribune)

Now he finds himself facing critiques from people are various sides of the issue and if Gov. Abbott chooses against putting it on the special session agenda, well...he's not gonna get very far.

Regardless of how this turns out--what do you think? Should there be exceptions made for victims of rape or incest or is the six-week limit enough to cover those situations? Is it possible for Texas to "eliminate all rapists" as Gov. Abbott said?

Let us know your thoughts.

