We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas.

And thankfully for me, and for fellow "cookie monsters" like me, that includes quite a few spots to pick up that ever-comforting, yummy, all-American treat most of us love so much: COOKIES.

Ben Stein, Unsplash

Another thing I love about cookies? Despite the difficult, hearbreaking, divisive issues we find ourselves wrestling with right now, most of us can all agree that cookies are one of life's sweetest, simple joys.

Get our free mobile app

So what are your favorites?

Some of us prefer thin, crisp cookies. Others want them to be soft, thick, and chewy. For some it's more about finding the world's most perfect classic: the chocolate chip cookie. Which by the way was created via happy accident. If you'd like to learn more about that check out our article about that here.

JK S., Yelp

Now, I confess--although I like chocolate chip cookies, my cookie defaults (if there are options) are first and foremost, SNICKERDOODLES.

In addition I'm obsessed with peanut butter and macadamia nut cookies, too. And on a crisp, fall evening? Nothing beats an oatmeal raisin cookie with a cup of coffee.

I have my personal favorites. I'm sure you do, too. But for our purpose here, we decided to get residents of Tyler to share their opinions on where to get your paws on some of the best cookies to be found in one of our East Texas cities.

Let's take a look. Bonus? We get to look at photos of cookies. YAY:

15 of the Very Best Places to Get Cookies in Tyler, According to Residents East Texas does food VERY well. And thankfully for me and my fellow "cookie monsters," that includes quite a few GREAT options to get some of the best in Tyler.

And now where to get some of the best coffee in Tyler to go with those cookies? Take a look at some of Tyler's favorites:

22 Coffee Shops Loved by Locals Around the Tyler Area If you're looking for a fantastic cup of coffee around Tyler, Texas here are the best places to go.

You Were Right and I'm in Love--Just Pies in Tyler is Just AMAZINGLY Yummy! Just a little tour of Just Pies in Tyler. If you've not made your way over there yet--do yourself a favor and GO! CALLING ALL PIE LOVERS.