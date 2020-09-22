Remember when Big D Ate Nothing but Potatoes for Ten Days

A few years back, Big D and Bubba talked with Penn of the magician duo Penn and Teller. In that conversation, Penn talked about how he kick started a recent weight loss regime by eating nothing but potatoes for ten days. For some reason, Big D thought it would be a good idea and decided to try it out.

There are all kinds of diet ideas out there. I would have to say that eating nothing but plain potatoes would be on the bottom rung of my list. But yet, Big D gave it try to see if it would work. Always remember, however, before you try anything this drastic to lose weight, please consult a doctor beforehand.

While Big D was in the midst of his Ten Days of Potaters diet, he got on the Big D and Bubba Facebook page to give some ways he could "dress up" his potatoes so they wouldn't taste so plain but could still give the intended results.

Big D is eating ONLY Potatoes for 10 days Posted by Big D & Bubba on Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Needless to say, Big D did not last the full ten days. I don't think any of us could. I prefer my potatoes cut in wedges, fried or baked, with a side of ketchup for dipping. The monotony of plain potatoes day after day is not appealing at all.

