RTX Sunday Video: Wade Bowen ‘Trouble’

Many experts are predicting that the majority of live concerts and festivals may still be on hiatus through fall of 2021, thanks to COVID. This means online concerts may remain our main outlet for live music for longer than we first realized. Enter Wade Bowen.

This spring soon after the lock-down, Wade Bowen launched "Wade's World," and he and his friends have been broadcasting live most Friday nights from his garage to keep fans entertained. Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, and many more have joined wade on the internet to sing songs.

Additionally this year Wade has been a regular on the weekly Sequestered Songwriters series, he and his pal Randy Rogers had an approximate 87-week run at No. 1 in Texas with "Rodeo Clown," they dropped their collaborative album Hold My Beer Vol. 2, there's a chance he played in your backyard, oh, yeah, and he's been a mainstay on Nate Coon's rad Home Room Sessions.

Oh, and then in September we got The Waiting, a surprise new EP. Wade says, "I’ve been listening to a lot of music, writing a lot of music, and recording a lot of music, and this EP is the culmination of some of that. Just trying to have some fun. And my band did a great job with it."

The best part is you'll find some vintage Wade Bowen songs, songs that have finally gotten their deserved studio treatment, including "Who I Am" and "Red Headed Woman". But that's not all, he covers Phil Collins "I Wish it Would Rain Down," and rounds it out with a brand new song that he wrote with Brent Cobb. Dig in!

