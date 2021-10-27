Traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT is looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.

Although I usually don't deal with much traffic because I head to work so early, the days when it takes me a little longer to finish the workday I can definitely see a difference.

There's just so much development happening south of Tyler. And with more and more people moving that direction, not to mention people moving in from other areas, we need to make sure our main thoroughfares are able to handle the traffic.

(Boy, can you imagine what holiday traffic will be like this year? Oh my.)

And now TxDOT wants your feedback on the proposed project to make Old J'ville Hwy 6 lanes, rather than 4. TxDOT confirmed the stretch of road being considered is from SL 323 down to FM 2813.

I do think more lanes would be helpful when it comes to getting around town and will likely make it a safer highway to drive.

We appreciate TxDOT asking for our feedback, though. TylerPaper.com reports that public information officer for TxDOT, Jeff Williford, said "We work for the state of Texas, so we work for the public. Their input is very important."

So when, where, and how can your make your opinions known?

There will in-person public forums, as well as an online opportunity for those who aren't able to physically participate. The in-person meeting will be November 4, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the TJC West Campus Regional Training and Development Complex.

If you'd prefer to opt for the virtual meeting, you can log on at txdot.gov on November 4 as early as 8 a.m. You'll want to search "FM 2493 6-lane."

If you can't make it on that day, TylerPaper.com reports "the presentation will be available until November 19.

