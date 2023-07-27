Smith County, Texas Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help Finding Tyler Runaway
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. In this case, the teen has run away from home and it's not the first time, either. Authorities believe the 14-year-old is putting himself in dangerous situations. Here's how to help the Smith County Sheriff's Office find this Tyler, Texas teen.
Lincoln Legg
14-year-old Lincoln Legg ran away from his Tyler home on Monday, July 10, 2023 and was located and returned home Monday, July 24, 2023. Shortly after his return, he ran away again. He has done this on other occasions, as well, and is believed to be putting himself into circumstances and situations that are dangerous for someone of his age. He is known to hang out around the East Loop 323 area. Lincoln Legg is a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5'6", 130 pounds and is believed to have recently shaved his head.
The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate Lincoln. Never be afraid to report any details to authorities.
Call Authorities if You See Lincoln
Smith County Sheriff's Office asks that you DO NOT try to apprehend Lincoln if you see him. He has a history of running away if approached and even becoming violent. If you do see Lincoln, call the Smith County Sheriff's Office immediately at 903-566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell at 903-705-0170.
A Warning if Someone is Hiding Lincoln
The Smith County Sheriff's Office offered this warning, too. If you are harboring Lincoln knowing he is under the age of 18, you can, and most likely will, be charged with Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor.