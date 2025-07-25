No matter where you call home here in the great state of Texas, am I correct to assume that you hate spam calls? Yeah, they're annoying. From Austin, TX, to Amarillo, TX, did you know there are five area codes you should never answer?

If you're like me, your registration in the National Do Not Call Registry seems to lapse suspiciously often, and lately, I seem to be getting even more spam calls than normal.

Area Codes Texans Should Never Answer

By the way, if you aren't on the DNCR, I'll show you how to do that below. But is anybody else receiving more spam calls than normal? Maybe it's just spam szn in the Lone Star State.

Hard to believe that spam calling is a lucrative business; you'd think by now there's no one left to scam. But I suppose when you're fishing with a big enough net, you are bound to eventually catch one poor soul off guard. According to SocialCatfish.com:

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to trick people into giving away personal and financial information. One tactic they use is to make calls from area codes that are associated with a specific region or country, in order to make their calls appear more legitimate.

Four steps to take if you receive a suspicious call:

Do not engage with the caller. They're trying to keep you on the phone to gather more information about you. HANG UP IMMEDIATELY. Forget your manners. Never give out any personal or financial information over the phone to someone you don't know. Do an online search, check if the number has been associated with a scam. Add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry. Click here for more info on that.