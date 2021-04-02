Summer Camp Guidelines From the CDC [VIDEO]

This time last year many a kid, teen, and even their parents, were disappointed when the "era of Covid" descended. This meant many beloved events and/or summer plans were cancelled--including summer camps.

Thankfully, this summer things will be normalizing considerably thanks to vaccination rollouts and once again kids, teens, and parents can look forward to summer getaways...or much longed for breaks.

At the same time, we still want to be responsible when it comes to taking recommended safety precautions. Thankfully, the CDC has provided a list of guidelines we want to keep in mind before freely bursting into rounds of "Kumbaya" around the campfire. Here's what they recommend:

Understand the risks. We still need to consider that the more time people in groups spend interacting with each other, the higher the risk of spread. Keep groups smaller and continue to maintain distance whenever possible. Outdoor activities should be preferred. It also helps if all of the campers are from the same general geographical location.

Admit when it may be best to go or stay home and know when to advise others to do so. Counselors and camp organizers need to be prepared to let campers know when it may be best for them to leave or wait one more year before heading to camp. Obviously, any camper who is currently sick or has been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 needs to go home--or better yet, not leave home in the first place.

Continue engaging in "hand hygiene and respiratory ettiquette." Even before the pandemic, this has always been the best practice--no matter who or where we are. But especially now. Teach, and then make sure campers and counselors are washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. Coughs and sneezes should always be covered with a tissue. Make sure there are plenty on hand.

Continue to encourage wearing masks in closer proximities. I know we are so tired of the masks. At the same time, wearing a mask is preferable to becoming infected with Covid-19--or infecting others. Make sure counselors are modeling this behavior and enforcing it.

