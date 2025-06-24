(Corpus Christi, Texas) We are so fortunate to live in Texas. There is so much to do and see across the gigantic Lone Star State. As long as you’re up for an adventure, you’ll never get bored in Texas.

But we aren’t the only people that realize how gorgeous it is here in Texas which is why one of our beaches was just named on a list of the best beaches in the entire United States.

Only One Texas Beach Made the List

To be honest, I was thinking that I would find multiple Texas beaches on the list of best beaches in the U.S. created by Conde Nast Traveler. Although Texas only had one on the list, the other beaches mentioned are iconic such as Waikiki Beach in Oahu or South Beach in Miami.

Which Texas Beach Made the List?

While I have not visited this beach myself, obviously making it on this list makes me want to go check it out. The one Texas beach that made it on to the list of best beaches in the country is Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.

What Makes Mustang Island State Park So Great?

If you want to make this a family trip, you’re in luck there are 48 campsites all within 1/3 mile of the beach. There are other gorgeous hotels if you want to go with that option.

It’s known for being clean with lots to do including trails for hiking or cycling, big waves for surfing, even some white sand.

Just make sure that after you visit you clean up after yourself, you know, don’t mess with Texas.

