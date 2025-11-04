It may be time to move. Well, if you want the best chance at the longest life possible. Have you ever wondered how much the state, county, town, or even job you have affects your life expectancy?

While it's probably not great for your health to dwell on or to devote too much time thinking about how old you'll be when you die, it never hurts to put yourself in the best possible situation, right?

So, what is the average life expectancy in Texas? First, we should note that the average life expectancy here in the U.S. is 77.5, according to the CDC, so a pretty decent age. As for Texans, well, we don't live quite as long as the average American. Our average life expectancy is 75.4, according to the latest CDC data. So, as far as the national average goes, Texas is already a bit behind.

Many factors go into how long you will live

Of course, when looking at this, you have to take everything into account, including your overall health, how much you exercise, daily habits, and even your type of work come into play when it comes to how long your life may be.

One major factor is where you live. For example, there are many states that have a higher life expectancy than Texas -- like California, with an expectancy of 78.3 years, and Connecticut with an expectancy of 79.2 years.

But I don't think any of us will be making a mad dash to California for the chance to live 14 months longer. So, let's look into the ten counties right here in the Lone Star State with the highest expected life rates, as listed by Stacker: