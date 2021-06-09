I don't know what the heck is going on lately with lottery winners in Texas but there sure is A LOT OF MONEY going around unclaimed and if yall don't want it, you can donate it to a worthy cause....ME!

We told you earlier this week that someone in Longview has a $5 Million dollar Texas Lotto ticket that has yet to be claimed and now the Texas Lottery has informed us that there is ANOTHER winner that has yet to claim their money and time is running out for them to claim it.

According to press release from the Texas Lottery, a ticket matching five numbers drawn for the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased at ALTX Management, located at 3630 Interstate 35 S., in Waco, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-19-23-25-49), but not the Powerball number (14). The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m. CST.

If the winner doesn't claim the prize by the 180th day, the money will be reverted back to the state for programs authorized by The Texas Legislature. So its SUPER important that you double, triple, heck QUADRUPLE check your tickets after a drawing just so you can be sure.

The Texas Lottery went on to add that the person with the ticket should get in contact with them ASAP by either setting up an appointment or mailing the ticket in...but set up the appointment because we ALL KNOW what's up the mail these days.

And again, if you don't want the money, let me have it because here's some things I can do with it...