Veterans Day is coming up, and the Texas Lottery is honoring our veterans by offering a new patriotic scratch-off ticket that will help to benefit the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The Texas Lottery is responsible for generating $144 million dollars in revenue for more than 1.5 million Texas veterans since 2009 alone. This year’s Veterans Cash ticket boasts five top prizes of $30,000, and over $7.7 millions dollars in total prize winnings.

The Veterans Cash lottery ticket first made its way to the scene in 2009, and to date there have been over 47 different scratch-off tickets created to help support our veterans deep in the heart of Texas. This year alone, the Texas Lottery Commission has provided $22.2 million to the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund.

If you don’t play the lottery much, but you love our veterans and want to show them some support, please consider purchasing a stack of Veterans Cash lottery tickets. Overall wins are 1 in 4.40, so you actually have some pretty decent odds going in. If you are interested in participating, you can find out where to shop for lottery tickets with the Texas Lottery App or the Scratch Ticket and Retailer Locator online at the Texas Lottery website.

You never know, you could be a $30,000 winner. Hell, even if you don’t win, you can at least sleep well knowing that you have given back to those who have given their lives to keep us safe. Support our Texas heroes and go snag some tickets.