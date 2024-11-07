Texas Man Pulls Gun On Kids Because They Wouldn’t Play With Him, Now Arrested

A scary story out of Humble, TX. Benjamin Walls, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun on children near Timbers Elementary School located in the Houston, TX, suburb.

This is one of the most absurd stories we've come across and one that could've turned deadly. A police investigation revealed that Walls displayed a handgun and verbally threatened the kids and their guardians after they declined his offer to join their game.

That's right this 41-year-old man decided to flash a firearm and make threats at kids because they didn't want to play with him. “Someone is going to get hurt,” he told the group while pointing the gun at them, according to court documents.

According to police: On October 12, 2024, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 6900 block of Lonesome Woods Trail about an aggravated assault. "Upon deputies' arrival, the investigation revealed that a male suspect arrived at the basketball court and asked the juveniles if he could join the basketball game. When the juveniles declined, the male suspect displayed a handgun and made verbal threats toward the juveniles and their guardians."

Wells was arrested at his home following the incident. According to investigators, he was jailed with an $80,000 bond. Additionally, Wells was charged with Aggravated Assault. Conditions of the bond include him being banned from Timber Elementary School (where the incident happened) and he is not allowed to approach the unidentified victims. He is also not permitted to possess a firearm.

