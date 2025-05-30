If you even sniffed life in the '80, you know the late great Paul Reubens and his alter ego Pee Wee Herman. You're likely a fan.

With his brand-new documentary now streaming, it reminded us how Pee Wee is credited with jump-starting one of Texas' most popular myths.

It's true. The Emmy award-winning actor, who passed away two years ago at the age of 70, began the myth that has now persisted for nearly 40 years ago. And it's one that folks in South Texas are glad to still be debunking today.

Pee Wee Herman Popularized One Of Texas Most Popular Myths

In the early '80s, after several guest appearances on movies and shows, Reubens finally got his big break on the silver screen in 1985's Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and the subsequent sequel in 1988's Big Top Pee-wee. It was the original film that started a Texas myth that a lot of people still believe.

When Reubens passed away in '23, the official Alamo Facebook page honored the man who had sent so many their way just wanting to know more about a basement that had never existed.

Since 1985, not a day has passed without visitors consistently inquiring about the location of the basement at the Alamo. This tradition owes its origins to the comedic acting of Mr. Paul Reubens from the movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” We are immensely grateful for his unforgettable contribution to Alamo pop culture. However, we can confirm that while there is not a basement in the Alamo Church, there is one next door, under our gift shop!

There you go. Pee Wee's contribution to Texas lore. Rest in Peace, Mr. Reubens.