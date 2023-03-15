Texas Saw the Biggest Growth in Jobs in the Nation for 2022

Having a job is a double edged sword. It takes away eight hours of our day, five days a week just to earn a paycheck that goes toward paying bills. But that paycheck, with enough left over, allows us to pay for vacations or weekend outings with our kids and family. So yeah, we gotta sacrifice the time for the grind but it all pays off in the end if you have the right job for you. Jobs are very important to the overall health of our nation's economy, too. That's why its good news to see that Texas was ahead of the nation in job creation for 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Job Growth for 2022

From January 2022 through January 2023, Texas created the most jobs of any state in the country according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In total, there was a 5% increase in jobs in Texas compared to the average U.S. increase of 3.3%. According the Texas Workforce Commission, of the 654,100 jobs created, 8,300 were in leisure and hospitality, 8,100 were in professional and business services and 5,900 were in construction and manufacturing. Sadly, there were no new jobs in farming in 2022.

Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs last year than any other state and growing faster than the nation as a whole. I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before, and I thank Texas employers for their ongoing investments in the best workforce in America. Texas offers unmatched economic opportunities for hardworking Texans across this great state, but we cannot be complacent as we build the Texas of tomorrow. In this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to ensure Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family. - Texas Governor Gregg Abbott

As of March 10, 2023, Texas broke a record for the total amount of jobs in the state with 13.7 million. California (599,500 jobs created) and Florida (448,900 jobs created) followed Texas in job growth. In total, 47 states saw job growth (KETK).

You'll Find the Job You're Looking For

Bottom line, if you are looking for a job, Texas seems to have a plethora. Don't give up, you'll find that perfect job for you.

2022 Rose City Airfest was Full of War Plane Excitement Hundreds of folks gathered at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for a fantastic July 4th weekend air show.

If You Love Horses, the Rising S Ranch in Athens Could be for You This is the most expensive property in all of Athens with a beauty to match the price.