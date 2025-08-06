(KNUE-FM) It’s hilarious that a sign that has been seen around Texas for years has created quite an uproar on social media. We are talking about the infamous line that you’ve probably seen a million times by now, ‘We Don’t Call 911’.

This is Nothing Big for Any Texans

I’m still not exactly sure why this is creating such a big conversation online, I thought everyone knew that most Texans are proud supporters of the second amendment. We all know that most homes and a large portion of vehicles around the Lone Star State have firearms in them.

We also know that you should never enter someone else’s property without permission. That is something that will get you killed in Texas. While some property owners might ask what you’re doing on their property, others are going to protect their property first and ask questions later.

Why Is This Causing Conversation Online?

Recently there was a woman on social media who moved back to the U.S. after living abroad for 9 years. As she was taking a walk around a neighborhood in Austin, Texas, she noticed the sign and put on her TikTok.

She also said that if she had that type of sign up in Europe, police would respond immediately.

One TikTok user said, “Everyone’s so trigger happy.”

In Texas We Protect What We Have Worked Hard For

While others can have their opinions online, I think the sign gives a clear message to anyone who is thinking about committing a crime there. It’s a reminder that there are consequences if you attempt to break the law at that home.

I’m not exactly sure why this is creating so many conversations online. What do you think? I would love to hear your opinion, email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

