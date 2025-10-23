(KNUE-FM) We know that Texans are working hard to provide for their families right now. And you need to be more careful now than ever before when it comes to scams, because we have a new one to watch out for according to the Better Business Bureau.

Details about this new scam were reported by WFAA, talking about this new tap-to-pay scam. The BBB said that “ghost tapping” is a new way for scammers to charge your payment method without you knowing.

What Is Ghost Tapping?

The bureau said that the technology in tap-to-pay is generally safe, but scammers can target victims more easily in crowded spaces or if they are distracted by something else.

How can you protect your money from this new scam? The BBB warns of tactics like scammers getting close in public spaces, pretending to be vendors, or rushing a payment process.

Once scammers have your payment information it’s common for them to take small amounts in an effort to avoid being detected. It’s important to watch your banking activity closely and report any suspicious or fraudulent transactions.

How Texans Can Protect Themselves

How Can You Protect Yourself? The BBB suggests that you use Radio Frequency Identification Protection, confirm all payment details, track your accounts daily, set up transaction alerts, and limit your tap-to-pay use in high-risk areas.

Report Ghost Tapping Scams to the BBB

It’s especially important to stay alert for this new scam as the busy holiday season approaches. If you are a victim of a scam, the BBB wants to know about it. You can visit their Scam Tracker website here.

