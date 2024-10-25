One Texas Beach Crowned Top 20 Secret Beaches in America

Of the five beaches that make this list, how many would you guess are in Hawaii? If you said four, you're wrong. But if you said three, you are correct.

Of course three of the Top 5 best secret beaches in the U.S. are in Hawaii, but you know Texas is gonna get ours, right? Ok, so we're not in the Top 5. We're not quite inside the Top 10, either. But one of our fabulous secret beaches, located just outside of Corpus Christi, TX, did come in at No. 16.

Hey, that's not a bad showing. Considering we're known more for BBQ and football, not bad at all. I mean, people don't usually associate The Lone Star State with going to the beach. But hey, now we've got one of the best secret ones in the country according so maybe that's all going to change.

As you'd expect Hawaii, California, and Florida beaches make up a big chunk of this list. But if you look down there sandwiched between Virginia's Sandbridge Beach and Florida's Crescent Beach, is Texas' own San Jose Island, which is located in The Gulf of Mexico right outside of Corpus.

And, yes, it may be Texas' only beach to make the list, but the simple fact that you can eat Texas BBQ while you enjoy its top secret waves moves it all the way up to No. 1, in our hearts.

The top 20 “secret beaches,” according to the poll:

Hawaii – Awahua Beach Florida – Shell Key Preserve Hawaii – Lanikai Beach Hawaii – Kauapea Beach New Jersey – Sedge Island Florida – Lovers Key State Park California – Salt Creek Beach California – Wildcat Beach Florida – Dry Tortugas National Park Florida – Boneyard Beach Hawaii – Gray’s Beach California – Hollywood Beach Florida – Navarre Beach Hawaii – Pa’ako Cove Virginia – Sandbridge Beach Texas – San Jose Island Florida – Crescent Beach South Carolina – Kiawah Island New York – Amsterdam Beach Preserve Alaska – Lowell Point Beach