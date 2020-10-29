The Best 8 Thanksgiving Side Dishes

For the first time ever, my boyfriend and I are hosting Thanksgiving. I am not going to lie, I am rather nervous, I hope that the food is delicious and I hope that everyone has fun even though we are in the middle of a pandemic. According to a new survey many Americans are convinced this Thanksgiving will be twice as stressful as last year, and we agree. How do we cope? We fantasize about the delicious side dishes we will dive into headfirst.

What's our favorite song come Thanksgiving? The "You Name It" song of course!

Isn't food the way that we all coped during the lockdown? If not, I was a lone ranger on that one. The survey asked Americans what side dish they are looking forward to the most come Thanksgiving, and it's no secret we put a lot of thought into it.