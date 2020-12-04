This Season, Focus On Presence–Not Just Presents

Don’t get me wrong. I love presents. I love giving presents. The Christmas story itself is about a gift. Many other traditions that are celebrated this time of year are, too. However to me, at the end of the day, after all the presents are opened, spending time with people you love is the point.

Why do we spend all that time thoughtfully picking out the perfect gifts? Well, because we want to delight the people we love. It’s so easy to get caught up in the frenzy of gift-buying we let the “tail wag the dog” and it can become an exercise in over-exuberant commercialism.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's really about relationships, people we love, and spending time with them, which is more precious than we know until it is gone. Reach out to those you love. Make a phone call. Send a Facebook messagee, make plans to get together once Covid is under control. Reconnect with someone who has been hoping to hear from you. Make memories, even digitally, that will last much longer than any new gadget ever will. These are the gifts that we take with us throughout our lives.

Granted, this year we want to stay safe. But we can reach out to those we love or reconnect with friends. "Presence" will mean than any new gadget ever will.

Also, I want to tell you how grateful we are for you. Thank you for being a part of our Townsquare family. We consider it a true honor to spend time with you each day—it means so much to us. Wishing you and yours a beautiful holiday season.