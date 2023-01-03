Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.

A Place for Remembrance and Peace

The Children's Park of Tyler was built as a memorial to children who passed away in East Texas. It is a peaceful place that is open to the public to enjoy and walk through. Throughout the park, there are memorial stones placed and statues erected in memoriam of children that sadly have passed away. The Children's Park of Tyler is also a non profit organization that offers counseling and support groups to families who have lost a child.

Christmas Light Display

Every Christmas, the park is decorated with a beautiful display for the season. The park is lit up for all of December through the New Year. Sadly, that beautiful light display will have to come down early because of those who want to steal. Several timers and specially designed extension cords were stolen from the park.

How to Donate

Tyler police were notified and the park is now wanting to add some security measures to hopefully deter this kind of activity again. Because of their non profit status, donations will be needed from the public. If you would like to help, go to childrensparktyler.org/donate/ and be sure to designate what your donation will go towards.

This is only speculation but we can assume someone saw this equipment and decided that stripping it for it's copper to sell to earn a few easy bucks was somehow in their warped mind the right thing to do.

