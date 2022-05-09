The Lindale, Texas Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly tried to convince two kids to come with him, away from their parents.

It's one of a parent's worst nightmares. It's the middle of the day and your kids are playing outside. All of a sudden, you see your children running toward you screaming with a stranger walking up behind them. This Lindale mom said on a social media group page that she heard the man saying to one of her two boys things like: “Come with me," "Come hold my hand,” and “Come look at the bridge with me."

The parents chased him off.

She also shared a warning in that same post encouraging people in East Texas not to assume these things can't happen in "our town." It's true, we are fortunate to live in an area that tends to be safe and where we can rely on our wonderful police officers and first responders. However, dangerous things can still happen every day. And case in point, this Mom said she and her hubby were working in the garage and her two boys were nearby, riding their scooters in the driveway when the scary encounter began.

Truly terrifying. Thankfully, the Lindale Police Department acted very quickly and that man was arrested on Sunday.

Captain Brent Chambers told KLTV that 44-year-old David Nathanael Blaylock of Lindale was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly talking to two small children and attempting to lure them away from their home."

The kids' testimony aligned with what their parents told the police. Captain Chambers also told KLTV they were able to quickly find, question, then arrest Blaylock who is in the Smith County Jail with a bond set at $500.

Kudos to the Lindale Police Department for handling this scary situation so incredibly well and efficiently.

Please keep an eye on your little ones.

