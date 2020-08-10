This Pickle And Ranch Dip Exists And Folks Are Losing Their Minds

I love food. I love snacks. Finding new recipes for dinner to switch it up a bit, or finding great game day snacks (remember this pickle-flavored popcorn?) are some of my favorite things to do when it comes to food. I'm a member of different foodie Facebook groups and I follow lots of em' on Instagram and TikTok (for now at least on the TikTok).

I recently came across this "new" item - I say "new" because it's new to me, but you could totally be like, 'Lauren, this isn't new at all' - that's sold at Sam's Club. My jaw dropped; Fried Pickle and Buttermilk Ranch dip. OH MAN.

I first saw this on Facebook, then did a little digging to make sure it was real life. It is and it's sold at Sam's Club under the name "Taste of the South Fried Pickle and Buttermilk Ranch Dip".

It's described as "Creamy blend of whipped cream cheese, dill pickle and zesty ranch seasoning" that's perfect for burgers, veggies, or chips. It can also be served hot or cold.

The best part? It retails for $4.98. It's available at the Tyler Sam's Club right now if you hurry.

The feedback I saw from some folks on Facebook make it seem like it's worth the hype. Most users said that they needed it in their lives, while others were already on their way to Sam's Club to grab some. There were a few people that thought it may be reaching a bit much for them. You let me know! I trust your feedback, and I'm going to grab some for the staff here soon!