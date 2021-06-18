The bountiful offerings continue tomorrow at the Rose City Farmers' Market at ETX Brewing at 221 S. Broadway in downtown Tyler from 8 a.m. until noon. What can you find?

Photo courtesy of Rose City Farmers' Market

Check out the locally and sustainably-grown produce, grass fed meats and yard eggs, from-scratch pies and pastries, local honey, jams and jellies, and so much more.

Photo courtesy of Rose City Farmers' Market

In addition to the delightful food offerings, you can find locally roasted coffee, soaps and body lotions, and fresh cut flowers. Bring the family (and pets are also welcome) and peruse to your heart's content while enjoying the live music provided by local East Texas artists. I'm not sure I could ponder a more perfect way to spend a Saturday morning.

Photo courtesy of Rose City Farmers' Market

And remember--everything is 100% East Texas LOCAL! And if you're pondering something unusual to get for Dad just in time for Father's Day, just imagine how fun it would be to present him with a gift of East Texas treats and goods?

Photo courtesy of Rose City Farmers' Market

Some of tomorrow's confirmed vendors according to the Rose City Farmers' Market event page on Facebook?

Hood Family Farms Nothing Vanilla Cookies Red Moon Farm Sola Bread Co. Sook Flower Farm Texas Tortilla Kitchen Urban Farmz Winona Orchards YWAM - Ag Tech and Texas WIC

Also, they are always looking for volunteers to help with this much loved endeavor. If you'd like to give your time and/or expertise, be sure to reach out to them via their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Rose City Farmers' Market

And as always, you can find plenty of parking in the free parking garage right next to ETX Brewing! How convenient is that?

See you at the market!

30 Things We Love About Living in East Texas