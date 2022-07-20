This Tyler, Texas Man Allegedly Stole Over $300K From Five People

A man from Tyler, Texas has been officially indicted by a grand jury and is accused of stealing a large amount of money from a group of people.

Unfortunately, we are living in a world where some people do not have benevolent intentions toward other people. Whether they make the decision to deceive and betray the trust of someone out of ignorance, malevolence, or desperation, it can be hard to understand.

It's particularly difficult to understand when so many people, even those who are struggling, find a way to get by without taking unfairly from others or manipulating people into trusting them only to leave them abandoned and financially injured.

But that is the reality in which we find ourselves.

Granted, anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. We will see how this particular situation is resolved.

Sixty-two-year-old John Russell Hobbs of Tyler has been "charged with forgery of a financial instrument, money laundering, and theft," according to a report from KLTV.

Hobbs currently stands accused of absconding with more than $300,000 that he received from five different people. Hobbs was arrested and taken into custody last Monday and a $90,000 bond was posted. He is currently set to be in court about one month from now, on August 19.

So how did Hobbs allegedly steal this money?

KLTV reports that "according to the text of the indictment, Hobbs sold BP and Exxon stock which belonged to five separate people in an attempt to obtain the funds. The money laundering indictment states Hobbs did so in order to distribute the money between him and two other people."

