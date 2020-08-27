Throwback Thursday: Bubba has Big D try Korean Kimchi

I have no idea what Korean Kimchi is but just watching the video, it looks gross. As soon as Bubba opened the can, everyone in the studio seemed to dry heave. This is a carry over from Bubba's time in Guam many, many years ago.

So what exactly is Korean Kimchi? Upon searching Wikipedia, I found this description of it:

A staple in Korean cuisine, is a traditional side dish made from salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and Korean radishes, with a variety of seasonings including chili powder, scallions, garlic, ginger, and jeotgal (salted seafood). There are hundreds of varieties of kimchi made with different vegetables as the main ingredients.

Just by that description, Korean Kimchi does not look appetizing. And by the above description, that did not look like what Bubba had in that jar. I feel for Big D, and everyone else in the studio, who had to be put up to this one.

But then, Bubba is kind of a weirdo, too. So, of course he would like this. Let us know in the comments below if you're weird like Bubba and enjoy eating Korean Kimchi and where you find it in East Texas. I would guess maybe Fresh by Brookshires? I wouldn't know, nor will I give it a try.

