Throwback Thursday but on a Monday: Travis Tritt with Big D and Bubba

It's been since 2016 that Travis Tritt took some time to stop by the Big D and Bubba studio. During his time with the guys, he talked about his heyday in country music in the 90's, how he feels about the current state of country music and about the new album he had coming out at the time. It was a really fun talk and we get to hear him play a couple of his classics in the studio.

Big D, Bubba and Patrick were all excited for "Travis Tritt Day". They expressed that when the interview opened. Even talking about the countdown they had on the air about it. Travis was very flattered by the attention.

Travis talked about influences such as Johnny Cash, Merle, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and others and how they shaped the big artists of the late 80's and 90's. He mentioned how is was cool that each artist of his time were so different from each other unlike a lot of the newer artists of today. He's right. There is a lot of the same sound amongst the newer artists. Travis did name a couple of exceptions, however, like Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.

Then we got to hear a couple of live performances. First up was an original Merle Haggard song, "Where the Corn Don't Grow."

Next is a classic Travis Tritt tune, "Anymore."

Listen to the full interview above