Thursday, Sunday Night, Monday Night Games Highlight NFL Week 11

Week 11 kicks off with a NFC West battle in Seattle. Sunday night is an AFC West rivalry at it's finest. Monday night is a battle of great quarterbacks. For the first time in a long time, Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night all have marque matchups.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Thursday night kicks off Week 11 with what may be the biggest shootout of the season, Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are coming off a big loss to division rival Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. As I've said about the Seahawks just about every week, that defense has to step up. Russell Wilson will only take them so far. The Cardinals have the surprise team of the season. Kyler Murray is playing beyond anyone's expectations. Their defense is pretty good. However defense will play only a small role in this game. The Cardinals will get this win, 52-47.

Sunday night features an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. This has been one of the longest running rivalries in the NFL. The Raiders took home a surprise win in Kansas City in Week 5. Patrick Mahomes will get revenge for that loss and take a win against Las Vegas in Vegas, 35-24.

Monday night features the Los Angeles Rams at the Tamps Bay Buccaneers. Jared Goff versus Tom Brady. This will be a great game between the two quarterbacks. The Rams will come out on top in a close one, 35-33.

Here are the rest of my Week 11 picks:

Thursday, November 19

Cardinals at Seahawks - Cardinals

Sunday, November 21

Titans at Ravens - Ravens

Eagles at Browns - Eagles

Patriots at Texans - Patriots

Steelers at Jaguars - Steelers

Bengals at Washington - Bengals

Lions at Panthers - Lions

Falcons at Saints - Falcons

Dolphins at Broncos - Dolphins

Jets at Chargers - Chargers

Packers at Colts - Colts

Cowboys at Vikings - Vikings

Chiefs at Raiders - Chiefs

Monday, November 22

Rams at Buccaneers - Rams

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.