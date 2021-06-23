Tops in Texas: Welcome to the Summer of Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

It's like they shot to No. 1 and decided they just kinda decided that they like it up there, and won't be leaving. This week as Randy & Wade continue their dominance over Texas radio, and have managed to remain firmly entrenched at No. 1 spot. Meanwhile neither Casey Donahew nor Curtis Grimes are conceding any ground either.

The latest from Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, "Hold My Beer" flew up the chart fast, and have stayed there for two months. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. David Adam Byrnes - Signs

9. Triston Marez with Ronnie Dunn - Where The Neon Lies

8. Jon Stork - If You Can Dance

7. Aaron Watson - Boots

6. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

5. Mike Ryan - Can Down

4. Kylie Frey & Randy Houser - Horses in Heaven

3. Curtis Grimes - Friends

2. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

1. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

Big congratulations to Wade & Randy who remain on top for the seventh consecutive week, the dynamic duo once again manage to keep Casey Donahew and Curtis Grimes at bay, something they have been doing since April. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

