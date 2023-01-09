Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years.

Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:

"After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough decision to close Traditions on January 8, 2023. It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long.

I, like so many, will be most distressed to see them go. Traditions has long been a family favorite when it comes to that cafeteria, homestyle food we all love and crave so much. And Traditions brought that cafeteria-style restaurant to the next level. The cozy environs and friendly faces always made lunch or dinner feel extra special.

Plus the drive-thru was so convenient at the end of a long work day. And their catering services? Always excellent.

They went on in their thoughtful Facebook post to thank their customers from over the years, as well as their employees:

"Many thanks go out to the families, organizations, schools, and businesses who faithfully trusted Traditions for their catering needs. We have enjoyed being a part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong. Most of all, we thank our loyal employees who have become family to us. You have made Traditions special for so many people. We are forever grateful to you."

Many a family tradition has been made at Traditions in Tyler, Texas. Thank you to the Owens Family for 23 years.

However, the Owens Family still wants to extend an invitation to all East Texans, as they will be continuing to operate the Corner Bakery location at 3306 Troup Highway in Tyler, Texas. Here's more from their Facebook post:

"We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count. We hope you stay in touch and you can find us at Corner Bakery Café, our other restaurant in Tyler, where we’ll continue service as usual."

We will miss Traditions. Thanks for 23 years. We wish the Owens Family the very best and look forward to seeing them at Corner Bakery.

