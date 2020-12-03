Tuesday Night Football Closes Out Week 13 in the NFL

Week 12 of the NFL had all kinds of schedule shuffling. Week 13 continues that trend. Tonight, it was supposed to have been Cowboys at Ravens; but with the multiple reschedules and COVID positive tests with the Ravens, Thursday night Football will now be Tuesday night football. Yay 2020.

It's tough being a Cowboys this season. It started with such hope. The combination of a new coach and a super talented team had every fan's hopes high. But it didn't take long to see that the new philosophies weren't taking. The offense was all Dak until he was lost for the season. The defense is holier than swiss cheese. It's been a super rough 2020 season for the Cowboys. I don't see the Cowboys winning against the Ravens Tuesday night, even if it's the Ravens third string that's playing. Cowboys 13, Ravens 30.

We do get to watch Patrick Mahomes Sunday night as his Chiefs host division rival Broncos. Will the Broncos have all their quarterbacks back? Will Kansas City score less than 40? Maybe and no. Chiefs 45, Broncos 20.

Here are the rest of my Week 13 picks:

Sunday, December 6

Saints at Falcons - Saints

Lions at Bears - Bears

Browns at Titans - Titans

Bengals at Dolphins - Dolphins

Jaguars at Vikings - Vikings

Raiders at Jets - Raiders

Colts at Texans - Colts

Rams at Cardinals - Cardinals

Giants at Seahawks - Seahawks

Eagles at Packers - Packers

Patriots at Chargers - Chargers

Broncos at Chiefs - Chiefs

Monday, December 7

Washington at Steelers - Steelers

Bills at 49ers - Bills

Tuesday, December 8

Cowboys at Ravens - Ravens

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.