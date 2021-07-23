In the summer of 2013 several Texas and Red Dirt acts took center stage on a CMT's series Concrete Country. I know this because today a DVR alert popped up in my memories on Facebook.

This particular memory was reminder to friends and Radio Texas, LIVE! listeners to tune in for the CMT premiere of Whiskey Myers on Concrete Country, it would be premiering tonight, 8 years ago, on the television network.

You may or may not recall that their performance had been recorded at vaulted East Texas BBQ joint, Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Que. Now, it wasn't an actual concert, it was a performance that was being filmed to be aired on television later. As such CMT producers didn't want to overrun downtown Tyler with the impromptu show, so no official announcement of the performance was made.

Despite the non-announcement hundreds showed up to support our East Texas boys. The patio and parking lot was packed, fans were spilling out into the street. It was an amazing night.

So, yeah, I was excited to this morning to pull up the nearly 10-year-old Whiskey Myers Stanley's performance, but to my disappointment I couldn't find it anywhere. Nothing on YouTube, CMT, or even the dark web. If you do find it please share with me.

But there is a happy ending to this story. Despite the fact that I can't find a single video of Casey Donahew, Stoney LaRue, The Dirty River Boys, or Whiskey Myers, all of whom played CMT's Concrete Country that summer, I did find one video from the short-lived series: Turnpike Troubadours singing "Good Lord Lorrie."

It's not Whiskey Myers at Stanley's, but it's still a great look back at one of the scene's greatest bands. Enjoy.

