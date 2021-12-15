If you are one of the folks in East Texas who uses a real tree to celebrate Christmas, you can begin the recycling process of said tree the day after Christmas, December 26, in Tyler. Just take all the decorations, lights and any other festive additions off the tree and drop it off at two of Tyler's parks.

Get our free mobile app

Most East Texans have taken to using an artificial tree to decorate and put presents underneath. However, there are some who still love to use a real pine or spruce tree to get them in the festive spirit. Once Christmas is done, that tree can't be taken apart, folded up and placed in a box for storage, it has to be disposed off.

Once you get all the decorations, lights and any other festive additions to the tree taken off, you can have your real tree recycled. Just load it up and head to either Golden Road Park, 2300 McDonald Road, or Fun Forest Park, 2000 N. Forest Ave., in Tyler and drop it off near the "Christmas Tree Drop Off" sign. One similar to this:

City of Tyler

You have until January 16 to drop off your real tree. After that, the city will take the trees for recycling.

For the area fisherman, you are welcome to stop by either park and pick up a tree, or trees, to drop in your favorite fishing spot to create a special spot for fish to hide or feed on the insects that will use the sunken tree as a home.

If you have any additional questions, contact Shelby Marvin with Keep Tyler Beautiful at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail at KTyB@tylertexas.com.

Tyler PD Host Blue Santa Event Officers with the Tyler PD along with Smith County Sheriff's and Smith County Animal Control took kids Christmas shopping as part of their Blue Santa event.

Pickers Pavilion in Lindale Beautifully Decorated Set up perfectly for family photos as everyone gets in the Christmas spirit