(Tyler, Texas) - So look, I'm one of those weirdos who doesn't "need" a cup of coffee in the morning to function. I get out of bed, splash my face, brush my teeth and I am ready to face the day. It's only every once in a while that'll enough a cup of joe.

To be perfectly honest, unless I've got about a third of my cup full of creamer, I can't drink coffee, it's just nasty without it. So no, I don't understand what the big deal is about going to a coffee shop every day. I also don't understand why there are so many coffee shops in East Texas.

So Many Coffee Shops in Tyler

A perfect example of this statement was on South Broadway in front of Target (CBS 19). There was a full on Starbucks store in the same parking lot of Target that has a Starbucks inside of it. Yes, a Starbucks in front of a Starbucks.

Starbucks in front of a Starbucks

Not only do we have Starbucks, but there's 7 Brew, Dutch Bros, Scooter's and other coffee shops. I'm not bashing anyone who drinks coffee. It's cool that it's your thing. I just don't get the coffee craze.

Made Up Words at Starbucks

My wife loves Starbucks and Scooter's. The couple of times I've gotten Starbucks for her, I have to have her text me how to say her order. Why? Because making an order at Starbucks is just a bunch of made up words. Venti? That's not real.

Anywho. To wrap up this particular article, with Starbucks closing the location in front of Target on South Broadway, a coffee crisis has ensued in Tyler. Now there are only 12 Starbucks locations in Tyler now. Oh wait. Brookshire's and Fresh has Starbucks now don't they?

So I guess that's 14 Starbucks locations in Tyler now. Closing a store added two to the count. Starbucks really is around the corner from a Starbucks.

