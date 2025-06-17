(KNUE-FM) Yes, we all know traffic in Tyler has gotten more intense over the last couple of years, causing some drivers in East Texas to be a little less patient.

Is Tyler Traffic Driving People to Get Creative?

Look, we get it. The struggle is real.

At the same time, we know the City of Tyler has been working diligently to address these issues as more people move to East Texas. Various plans are being worked on to ease traffic and keep the flow as optimized as possible.

Spotted on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas: Median Madness

Perhaps one of the best ways to illustrate the frustration of some Tyler drivers is a photo of one of our fellow Tyler drivers engaging in what we like to call median madness.

pickup truck hops median This Tyler driver just can't...

One of our staff writers took this photo while also feeling frustrated during the drive-home traffic rush. Of course, we've blurred out any plate numbers.

But it was just so illustrative of the end-of-the-day "frazzle" many East Texans feel after a long day at work and just wanting to transport themselves home as quickly as possible.

This was taken on Loop 323 approaching the turn-off on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas.

Why Patience Is Getting Harder for East Texas Drivers

Sometimes, when the traffic is heavier, on this particular stretch, it's pretty standard for drivers seeking to get into the turn lane to wait for an entire other light cycle to make their way over to (eventually) make their turn.

On this day, this driver just couldn't with that...

The Frazzle Is Real — But Is It Worth the Risk?

Of course, they aren't the only ones we've seen median hopping in East Texas when traffic is heavy. (And sometimes when traffic is NOT so heavy, but that's a different subject.)

So, is this just a case of interpretive dance while driving?

But please, be careful. I'm pretty sure law enforcement is not okay with drivers doing this in East Texas.

Where Else Have You Seen This?

Where else have you seen people hopping medians to make it to the light (or for whatever reason) in East Texas? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

